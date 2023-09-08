Concerns raised over player safety, concussion protocols following MSU football game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another weekend of hard-hitting football is here. For players who suffer a violent blow, being cleared of a concussion doesn’t mean the signs won’t show up later.

Concerns are being raised over player safety after Michigan State football player Alante Brown suffered a head and neck injury last Saturday, and was cleared to return to the game during their game against Central Michigan University.

Because of increased awareness, more and more athletes are getting diagnosed with concussions. McLaren’s Family and Sports Medicine Doctor, David Pohl, said symptoms include headaches, confusion, and dizziness.

“Concussions can be tricky because symptoms might not appear right away.”

Dr. Pohl said evaluating the injury is the first step. “We get the athlete to the sideline or wherever we can to evaluate them in a private place.” He said it’s a key factor in determining whether or not a player can return to the game after experiencing a head injury.

Sports Journalist and member of MSU’s Athletic Council, Joanne Gerstner said, the video (the replay from the game) is not an effective tool in diagnosing a concussion. She said, “you cannot diagnose a concussion from a video.”

However, Gerstner said the video is a helpful tool in seeing what happened during the moment of impact.

“Did they fall hard? How did that look in slow motion? Or in real-time depending on what they need. But you can’t say ‘I watched the video, yup that’s a concussion and they’re out. That’s not the way it works.”

In a statement sent to News 10, MSU’s Assistant Athletic Director said:

Student-athlete medical availability decisions are the purview of MSU Sports Medicine, which is independent of Michigan State Athletics. Following Friday night’s game, Michigan State Director of Athletics Alan Haller requested a full evaluation of the events surrounding Alante Brown’s injury. The evaluation was conducted by Michigan State Director of Athletic Medicine Dr. Jeff Kovan. Dr. Kovan is not part of the on-site medical staff during football games.

Statement from Michigan State Director of Athletic Medicine Dr. Jeff Kovan:

“Following Friday night’s game, I conducted an inquiry of the events around Alante Brown’s injury, subsequent return to the game, and eventual medical removal from the contest. I analyzed the actions and verbal statements from all involved members of the sports medicine staff to ensure accuracy and consistency.

“Initial on-field evaluation of Brown’s injury included a head and neck screen, which prompted spine boarding and precautionary removal to the tunnel. Per all reports, none of the Athletic training staff or physician medical staff had direct vision of the injury when it occurred. Evaluation in the tunnel, while still on the spine board, was negative relative to a neck injury, neurological injury or concussion. Subsequent x-rays were performed in the stadium and were also negative. Repeat examination (for neck injury, neurological injury and concussion) after x-ray continued to be negative. Based on interviews, an isolated replay of the injury was not part of initial sideline video review.

“Based on the negative clinical examination and x-ray, activity progression occurred on an exercise bike on the sideline and Brown remained asymptomatic and therefore was allowed to return to play.

“At halftime, an additional detailed neurological and concussion examination remained negative. At that time, sports medicine staff were able to view the isolated television copy replay of the initial injury. Based on what was viewed, a decision was made to withhold Brown from further play despite continuing to have normal examination for precautionary reasons.

“The following morning, Brown displayed mild concussive symptoms on his repeat examinations. He’s currently doing well and progressing through concussion protocol.

“Moving forward, we will expand our use of video access as a tool to assist our healthcare providers in evaluating injuries and potential return to play.”

Dr. Pohl said that returning to the field too soon after a brain injury – like a concussion – can cause a delay in recovery. “Concussions don’t have a specific imaging finding, they don’t have a specific blood test that we can do to say definitively this is a concussion. So, it’s on the evaluating physicians or, you know, management team.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.