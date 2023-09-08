Fall-like Friday with clouds & cooler temperatures

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - If you love fall weather, today you’ll get a little taste of it! Clouds are going to be more stubborn through the daytime hours and paired with a northerly wind, temperatures will stay cooler. Although conditions have been damp and showery since Thursday, we finally get to drying out today too. The dry weather is just in time for Friday Night Lights and other events this weekend like the Frankenmuth Auto Fest and Bikes on the Bricks!

The weekend will see more sunshine starting to make a return (with the exception of the Thumb, details below) and temperatures in the lower 70s. The most noticeable improvement will be no humidity!

Today

We have a low cloud deck at less than 2,000 feet for most of Mid-Michigan starting out which is just adding to more of that fall-feel this morning. With the clouds being so low and some lingering moisture, it’s not impossible we have some spotty drizzle, otherwise we’ll be dry from here-on-out today. Bus stops are going to be the coolest of the week, although the downturn in humidity is making it feel much nicer this morning!

Highs today reach up to around 66 degrees with a north northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. With the area already starting in the upper 50s near 57 this morning, temperatures will be slow to move today. Even by noon, temperatures will only be around 59 degrees. Outside of the spotty drizzle chance this morning too, the rest of today will be dry with mostly cloudy skies.

During game-time this evening, clouds will start to break up, but football games in Bay City and Saginaw can expect to keep the mostly cloudy skies longer into the evening compared to the rest of Mid-Michigan. The Friday Night Lights Game of the Week is Saginaw Heritage at Grand Blanc, but click here for more game forecasts for this evening!

Tonight

Decreasing clouds will continue through the overnight with a low of 51 degrees. We’ll have a light wind remaining north northeasterly, it’ll be a great windows-open night!

Weekend Outlook

Mostly sunny skies will work their way back into Mid-Michigan with the exception of the Thumb. There will be a persistent northeast wind through the weekend which will almost sort of act like lake-effect, keeping stratus clouds there longer. There is a better chance for this happening on Saturday, though both days this weekend could be like this for the Thumb. No rain is expected out of any clouds that linger there.

Highs reach up to 71 degrees on Saturday. Dew points will stay low in the 50s so humidity will be far from a factor, eventually Saturday night will fall to 50 degrees.

Sunday will see a high of 72-73 degrees, also with low humidity. Sunday night will see a low around 52 degrees.

Next week will have a return of more showers and even cooler temperatures, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

