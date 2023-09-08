FNL Forecasts: Week 3

By Mathieu Mondro
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Week 3 of the high school football season is here! The damp midweek weather has left so there’s no worry of any rain this evening, just the clouds will try to hang on at least near kick-off time. Perfect football weather is in store though with most games around 66 degrees at kick-off, cooling into the upper 50s by the end of the game! This week’s Game of the Week is Saginaw Heritage @ Grand Blanc.

Game of the Week
Game of the Week(WNEM)
Carrolton @ Saginaw MLS
Carrolton @ Saginaw MLS(WNEM)
Freeland @ Garber
Freeland @ Garber(WNEM)
Ithaca @ Nouvel
Ithaca @ Nouvel(WNEM)
Owosso @ Clio
Owosso @ Clio(WNEM)
Midland Dow @ Bay City Central
Midland Dow @ Bay City Central(WNEM)
Flint C-A @ Midland
Flint C-A @ Midland(WNEM)
Swartz Creek @ Fenton
Swartz Creek @ Fenton(WNEM)
Goodrich @ Lake Fenton
Goodrich @ Lake Fenton(WNEM)
Lapeer @ Saginaw United
Lapeer @ Saginaw United(WNEM)
John Glenn @ Frankenmuth
John Glenn @ Frankenmuth(WNEM)

