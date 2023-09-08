FNL Forecasts: Week 3

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Week 3 of the high school football season is here! The damp midweek weather has left so there’s no worry of any rain this evening, just the clouds will try to hang on at least near kick-off time. Perfect football weather is in store though with most games around 66 degrees at kick-off, cooling into the upper 50s by the end of the game! This week’s Game of the Week is Saginaw Heritage @ Grand Blanc.

Game of the Week (WNEM)

Carrolton @ Saginaw MLS (WNEM)

Freeland @ Garber (WNEM)

Ithaca @ Nouvel (WNEM)

Owosso @ Clio (WNEM)

Midland Dow @ Bay City Central (WNEM)

Flint C-A @ Midland (WNEM)

Swartz Creek @ Fenton (WNEM)

Goodrich @ Lake Fenton (WNEM)

Lapeer @ Saginaw United (WNEM)

John Glenn @ Frankenmuth (WNEM)

