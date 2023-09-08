Friday, Sept. 8, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy VICTORY Friday! The Detroit Lions’ win against the Chiefs made a lot of us very eager for the season ahead and got us more than ready for the weekend. Get the stories you should know before you start your work or school day!

1. The latest counter proposal from General Motors has been called “insulting” by the president of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. Just one week remains before the current contract expires with the Big Three. In GM’s counter proposal, a 10 percent wage increase for most, more paid holidays, inflation payments and more. A possibility of a strike still exists.

2. In Flint, The Court Street Village non-profit is trying to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars to stabilize and improve neighborhoods in downtown Flint. It wants funds to be used in the Central Park and Fairfield Village neighborhoods. There has been a request for $200,000 ARPA dollars for roof projects and $225,000 for paint projects.

3. Saginaw Valley State University preparing to host its annual 9/11 Heroes Run. The event is in its 10th year and is dedicated to the heroes of Sept. 11, 2001. It starts with a remembrance Sunday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a 5K and a 10K run and walk. Proceeds benefit the Travis Manion Foundation and the Great Lakes Bay Veterans Coalition. Sign-up here.

4. Motorcycles will fill the bricks of Flint for the annual Bikes On The Bricks festival. The show kicks off at 10 a.m. with a police competition at the Flat Lot. For drivers, the festival is closing down some downtown streets. Saturday, Sept. 8 at 6 a.m., Saginaw Street and cross streets from the bridge to Court Street will be closed as well as the Flat Lot.

5. Frankenmuth hosts an auto fest today! There will be 40 unique and authentic cars. Gates open at 9 a.m. and expect dealership vendors, a big block party on Main Street, food and over 2,000 great rides. Main Street closes at 4 p.m. from Genesee Street to Jefferson Street. You can park on side streets along Main Street. It’ll be at Heritage Park.

Have an awesome weekend and enjoy the weather!

