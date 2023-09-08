Genesee Health System provides info about preventing suicides

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and mental health experts in Genesee County said on average, more than four dozen residents die by suicide each year.

“Genesee County loses about 55 people a year to suicide,” said Carrie Chanter, the director of prevention, health, and wellness at Genesee Health System.

She said that is 55 people too many, adding it is important for us to know common warning signs of suicide.

“Someone who is threatening to hurt themselves, or kill themselves. Someone who is talking, or writing about death, or dying. Someone who might be feeling hopeless. Sometimes people act really recklessly, or engaging in risky activities that they wouldn’t normally engage in,” Chanter said.

She pointed out suicide is complex and different for everyone.

She said Genesee Health System has received increased funding for suicide prevention thanks to the mental health millage approved by voters in 2021. The 10-year millage focuses on seven areas tied to mental health, including suicide prevention.

“It’s really opened up some opportunities to do things that we haven’t been able to do as a community mental health agency,” Chanter said.

She said if you know someone displaying warning signs of suicide, talk to them, listen to them, let them know you care about them, and don’t hesitate to ask direct questions.

“It’s OK to ask somebody if they’re thinking about suicide. So many times, there’s so much stigma that surrounds suicide, that nobody wants to directly ask a person. But all the research says that that is exactly what you need to do, is to ask them, ‘Are you thinking about dying? Are you thinking about suicide?’ And sometimes it’s a relief to people to actually have you ask that question. And if they do say, ‘Yes,’ you can help.”

For more information about preventing suicide, go to the Genesee Health System website.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.