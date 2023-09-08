How wildfire smoke, drought, recent temperature swing are impacting early UP fall colors

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Most trees were still green Friday in Upper Michigan, but as each day passes in September, the trees will grow more colorful, showcasing the vibrancy of fall in the U.P.

According to the National Weather Service, in an average year, peak colors arrive at the end of September and the beginning of October. The earliest U.P. peaks are usually along the Wisconsin border, with areas near the Lake Superior and Lake Michigan shorelines peaking later.

NWS Meteorologist Taylor Prislovsky said some portions of the U.P. have a higher-than-normal color volume for early September.

“It’s come a little bit early due to just the really some dry weather, especially across the western U.P. where we’ve seen some drought conditions. That’s helped the colors come in a little bit earlier than what’s typical for this time of year,” Prislovsky said.

Prislovsky said there is another event from this year that has played a role in the early colors.

“A large part of it is due to the smoke we’ve had this past summer. That’s caused a lot of stress to a lot of our vegetation and thus we’re seeing a lot more of the fall colors come in a week, week-and-a-half earlier,” Prislovsky said.

Prislovsky says a drier summer in the west could mean an earlier peak in that area.

“We’re kind of starting to see some fall colors start to change a little bit more quickly over there,” he said.

U.P. Travel & Recreation Association Executive Director Tom Nemacheck said over the last few years the area has become a premiere destination for fall colors.

“Three out of the last five years, the last year’s most recent one. We have been voted on by USA Today readers across the country as the best fall color in America. I mean no other area in the United States can say that,” Nemacheck said.

Nemacheck said from camping to sightseeing there are many ways to enjoy the vibrant foliage. He said spots like the Keweenaw, the Porcupine Mountains and Pictured Rocks are the best locations to see vibrant color.

