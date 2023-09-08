Lions fans fill sports bars to watch season opener

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - Thursday night was the first game of the regular season for the Detroit Lions and local fans packed sports bars to watch their team take on the defending Super Bowl champions.

There was a ton of excitement for the Detroit Lions’ season opener on Thursday, Sept. 7 with the Lions taking on the Kansas City Chiefs.

In Birch Run, fans have gathered at Buffalo Wild Wings, weighing in on how they think the Lions’ season will go.

“We’re going to be like 12, 12 and whatever it is. We’re going to the playoffs. Hopefully, we can get a Super Bowl spot, that would be awesome,” said Rico, a bartender at Buffalo Wild Wings.

“Playoffs! They’re definitely going to make the playoffs, yes,” said Lions fan Andrea Whitney.

From good food to good drinks, fans were ready to cheer their Detroit Lions on.

“I think it’s going to go really good. Better than previous years, yeah,” said Lions fans Joseph and Jason.

“I don’t want Kansas City to be like, ‘Oh, they lost ‘cause Kelce’s out or Jones is out,’” Rico said. “Hey, we’re going in there to take care of business. That’s what we do in Detroit, baby.”

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.