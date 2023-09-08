Lions fans fill sports bars to watch season opener

Thursday night was the first game of the regular season for the Detroit Lions and local fans packed sports bars to watch their team take on Kansas City.
By Trae Harris and Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
There was a ton of excitement for the Detroit Lions’ season opener on Thursday, Sept. 7 with the Lions taking on the Kansas City Chiefs.

In Birch Run, fans have gathered at Buffalo Wild Wings, weighing in on how they think the Lions’ season will go.

“We’re going to be like 12, 12 and whatever it is. We’re going to the playoffs. Hopefully, we can get a Super Bowl spot, that would be awesome,” said Rico, a bartender at Buffalo Wild Wings.

“Playoffs! They’re definitely going to make the playoffs, yes,” said Lions fan Andrea Whitney.

From good food to good drinks, fans were ready to cheer their Detroit Lions on.

“I think it’s going to go really good. Better than previous years, yeah,” said Lions fans Joseph and Jason.

“I don’t want Kansas City to be like, ‘Oh, they lost ‘cause Kelce’s out or Jones is out,’” Rico said. “Hey, we’re going in there to take care of business. That’s what we do in Detroit, baby.”

