Lions spoil Chiefs’ celebration of Super Bowl title by rallying for a 21-20 win in the NFL’s opener

Lions send statement in opening-season win.
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs with the ball during the first half of an...
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Joey Ellis
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions rallied for a 21-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to ruin the Super Bowl champions’ celebration on the NFL’s opening night. Jared Goff threw for 253 yards and a touchdown while new Lions running back David Montgomery reached the end zone for the go-ahead score with 5:05 left in the game. Detroit then held the Chiefs on the next possession to put the game away. Kansas City had won eight straight openers while the Lions had lost their last five. The Chiefs played without injured All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, who is in a holdout.

