Local sheriff’s office responding to mental health crisis

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The World Health Organization (WHO) said health conditions are increasing worldwide, and a local sheriff’s office said it’s seeing it unfold.

In a CNN poll last year, nine out of 10 adults said they believe there is a mental health crisis in America.

“Well, we’re always looking for resources. We’ve seen an uptick in people struggling,” said Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Captain David Kennamer.

Kennamer said his department could always use more help for those dealing with a mental health crisis.

“If you look at our population in our jail, our jail population is over three times the national average suffering through some form of mental health illness,” Kennamer said.

However, it’s not just the jail. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office gets plenty of calls about people who are suffering. Kennamer said the department has been able to partner with Genesee Health System (GHS), which provides two social workers to ride along with officers.

They respond to scenes involving someone with a mental health crisis.

Kennamer said the pilot program that began last year has been phenomenal.

“If you look back a couple of weeks ago, you’ll see our operation arrowhead utilized that resource, a potential suicidal male that was threatening to jump on I-69. It’s a great story and a great outcome. If you go back and look at the video of it, it ends with an embrace between the social worker that’s embedded with our team, and the person suffering through the mental health crisis. And ultimately, that is what we’re trying to get to,” Kennamer said.

If you’re in a dark place, Kennamer wants you to know there is help out there.

“Reach out to the sheriff’s office. Reach out to 911. Reach out to Genesee Health Systems. There is different avenues and pathways to go down, and we are here for you,” Kennamer said.

You can also call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

