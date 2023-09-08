Michigan Teacher of the Year nominations now open

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Nominations for the 2024-25 Michigan Teacher of the Year program are open as of Friday, Sept. 8.

The annual program recognizes the outstanding teachers in the state, the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) said.

“Michigan schools are fortunate to have so many outstanding teachers,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “It’s been our long-standing practice to recognize their efforts, encourage their collaboration, and honor their commitment to the children of our great state.”

Every year, 10 Regional Teachers of the Year (RTOYs) are selected through a competitive application process. One of those RTOYs are named the Michigan Teacher of the Year.

Anyone who wants to nominate an outstanding teacher for the Michigan Teacher of the Year can do so by filling out the online form. Nominations are accepted through Monday, Oct. 16 until 11:59 p.m.

Teachers eligible for a nomination but have a valid Michigan teaching certificate, a minimum of five years of teaching experience in Michigan, and be in good standing with their school district.

