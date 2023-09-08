Michigan Teacher of the Year nominations now open

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Nominations for the 2024-25 Michigan Teacher of the Year program are open as of Friday, Sept. 8.

The annual program recognizes the outstanding teachers in the state, the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) said.

“Michigan schools are fortunate to have so many outstanding teachers,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “It’s been our long-standing practice to recognize their efforts, encourage their collaboration, and honor their commitment to the children of our great state.”

Every year, 10 Regional Teachers of the Year (RTOYs) are selected through a competitive application process. One of those RTOYs are named the Michigan Teacher of the Year.

Anyone who wants to nominate an outstanding teacher for the Michigan Teacher of the Year can do so by filling out the online form. Nominations are accepted through Monday, Oct. 16 until 11:59 p.m.

Teachers eligible for a nomination but have a valid Michigan teaching certificate, a minimum of five years of teaching experience in Michigan, and be in good standing with their school district.

Read next:
Residents urged to apply for Home Heating Credit
"We’re expecting generally heating costs will be higher this winter because of the cost of...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into camper, sheriff says
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
With strike looming, General Motors makes wage offer, which auto union leader calls ‘insulting’
UAW
Lions spoil Chiefs’ celebration of Super Bowl title by rallying for a 21-20 win in the NFL’s opener
Detroit Lions

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Crash on US-23 in Genesee County
Two injured following crash on SB US-23
The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
Suspect in custody after Michigan State Police cars set on fire, shot at
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Sleep-related infant deaths increasing in Saginaw County.
Increase in infant deaths due to unsafe sleep practices

Latest News

MSU undergraduate enrollment for fall 2023 breaks record
Three Michigan State Police cruisers have severe fire damage and a fourth has moderate fire...
Florida man’s motive unknown in arson, shooting at Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post
Full body bear mount
Sheriff’s office looking for owners of potentially stolen bear mount, bows
Here's a look at some of our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, Sept. 8