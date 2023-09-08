Millions of dollars needed to restore local communities following severe storm, tornado

By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Scattered debris, trees on houses, and downed power lines. That’s the aftermath of a severe storm that included an EF-2 tornado.

We’re now learning more about what it will take to clean up debris and recover from strong storms that happened two weeks ago. Local emergency managers are now working to figure out how much it will cost... and early estimates are in.

Just days after the storm, Captain Andrew Daenzer at the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said they responded with all hands on deck. “All of our administration came in to assist, we had extra deputies that we called in from off-duty, we had tow companies from all over the area, fire departments and ambulances from the area.”

Extensive damage was reported in Ionia, Eaton, Ingham, and Livingston counties. Ingham County Emergency Management was unable to provide an estimate for the county, but early estimates for Lansing are around $10 million. Eaton County’s Emergency Manager Ryan Wilkinson said “I know a large part of that comes from their public utility. Lansing Board of Water and Light is a municipal-based utility.”

Wilkinson said his county is looking at about $3.6 million in damages. “That number, of course, is subject to fluctuate as we determine other costs incurred, differences in eligible costs, or ineligible costs.”

Step one is complete according to local city and county officials. Now, they’re working with the state to verify and validate the damage.

Officials are waiting for feedback from the state on the storm damage estimates they have submitted before restoration can move forward.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Crash on US-23 in Genesee County
Two injured following crash on SB US-23
The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
Suspect in custody after Michigan State Police cars set on fire, shot at
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Sleep-related infant deaths increasing in Saginaw County.
Increase in infant deaths due to unsafe sleep practices

Latest News

The suspect was eventually located at a property on Riverside Dr. near Sault Ste. Marie and was...
Suspect who shot at and set fire to MSP cars in jail
A reminder for you, you can get a free device to prevent the thefts.
Buena Vista Twp. Police make arrests in attempted car thefts
Swim beach designation expires at most state parks on the Great Lakes as fall approaches
Some state-designated swim beaches expiring
One of three men accused in the Whitmer plot testified in his own defense Thursday.
Man accused in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer takes stand
TV5 Wake-Up thanks Garber High School's marching band and Essexville-Hampton Public Schools for...
Garber High's marching band helps to kick off your Friday morning