Mother of 4 warns other parents after finding twins suffocated in toy chest

A mother in Florida is spreading awareness after she says her twins were found suffocated in a...
A mother in Florida is spreading awareness after she says her twins were found suffocated in a toy chest.(Sadie Myers | Facebook)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida mother says she is sharing her tragic story of losing her twins in hopes of helping other parents.

Sadie Myers said her 4-year-old twins recently suffocated in a toy chest while they slept.

“Not many will know the pain of losing two children at the same time and losing them in a way that makes no sense,” Myers shared.

According to Myers, last Friday night, the twins and her other two children were put to bed by their father, Don Starr.

She said at some point during the overnight hours, the twins woke each other up and started playing.

According to the mother, this was nothing unusual, as they usually woke up and played with one another before falling back asleep amongst their toys.

But this time, they fell asleep in their toy chest.

“They decided to snuggle up and go back to sleep in their cedar toy chest that we use to store all their stuffed animals,” Myers shared. “They pulled out all but a couple of stuffed animals. I guess they left some to keep it comfy in there, then they laid inside from head to toe with one arm each over.”

However, during their sleep, one of them must have moved or kicked during a dream, causing the lid of the old wooden cedar chest to close, Myers said.

According to Myers, the wooden toy chest closed on them and made it airtight and unfortunately soundproof.

“As they slept, all snuggled up together, they slowly ran out of oxygen within a couple of hours and passed away. They never even knew it was happening. There was no sudden gasp for air, it was a very slow transition from sleep to passing on,” she shared.

Myers said they discovered the twins’ bodies when she woke up the next morning while getting ready for work.

She said the family got worried when the twins were not in their beds.

“We all immediately started panicking, yelling for them, turning the house upside down, then Axton [one of her other children] yelled, “Mommy I found them! They are so silly just sleeping in the toy box,’” Myers said.

But the mother of four said she could tell something wasn’t right, “and within a few seconds quickly realized it was already too late.”

Myers said the twins’ death doesn’t make sense to her right now, but she hopes in some way her story can help other parents from experiencing the same tragedy.

“I hope knowing this helps in some way, and I hope if you have a toy box like this that you destroy it immediately!!!” the mother shared.

Myers’ sister has started a GoFundMe on behalf of the family.

“My beautiful sister and her wonderful husband were devastated a few days ago by the unexpected, incomprehensible loss of both of their beautiful 4-year-old twins in a tragic accident,” Deanna Myers wrote.

She added, “Please help me raise whatever it takes for these two amazing parents and their two remaining children to be able to grieve together without worrying about going back to work right away or stressing about coming up with money to pay bills or final expenses.”

The Myers family has thanked everyone for the support they have already received.

“I want to thank EVERYONE for your kind words and for all the support and donations given. You all have no idea what it means to me and my family to know there are so many people out there that care so deeply,” Sadie Myers shared in an update this week.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Crash on US-23 in Genesee County
Two injured following crash on SB US-23
The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
Suspect in custody after Michigan State Police cars set on fire, shot at
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Local sheriff’s office responding to mental health crisis

Latest News

Backpacks filled with school supplies were delivered to local schools on Friday.
AT&T delivers school supplies to local schools
Backpacks filled with school supplies were delivered to local schools on Friday.
AT&T delivers school supplies to local schools
FILE - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to The Associated Press about her...
Nancy Pelosi says she’ll seek House reelection in 2024, dismissing talk of retirement at age 83
FILE - This booking photo released by the Metro Nashville, Tenn., Police Department, shows Lisa...
Capitol rioter who carried zip-tie handcuffs in viral photo is sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison