Motorcyclist dies after crashing into camper, sheriff says

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 22-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a camper that was being pulled by a pickup truck Thursday evening.
It happened shortly before 6 p.m. on northbound US-127 at Pierce Road in Gratiot County’s North Star Township.
The truck, driven by a 57-year-old man from Troy, was turning west onto Pierce Road from US-127 when the motorcyclist was unable to stop and rear-ended the camper, Gratiot County Sheriff Michael Morris said.
The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Gabriel Shellito, from Harrison, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
