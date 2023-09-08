Motorcyclist dies after crashing into camper, sheriff says

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 22-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a camper that was being pulled by a pickup truck Thursday evening.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m. on northbound US-127 at Pierce Road in Gratiot County’s North Star Township.

The truck, driven by a 57-year-old man from Troy, was turning west onto Pierce Road from US-127 when the motorcyclist was unable to stop and rear-ended the camper, Gratiot County Sheriff Michael Morris said.

The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Gabriel Shellito, from Harrison, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Read next:
With strike looming, General Motors makes wage offer, which auto union leader calls ‘insulting’
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is interviewed, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Detroit....
Lions spoil Chiefs’ celebration of Super Bowl title by rallying for a 21-20 win in the NFL’s opener
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs with the ball during the first half of an...
Millions of dollars needed to restore local communities following severe storm, tornado
MDOT crews are cleaning up storm damage on I-96 between Williamston and Webberville
MSU students react to metal detectors being installed at Spartan Stadium
Michigan State University partners with Army for new research

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Crash on US-23 in Genesee County
Two injured following crash on SB US-23
The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
Suspect in custody after Michigan State Police cars set on fire, shot at
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Sleep-related infant deaths increasing in Saginaw County.
Increase in infant deaths due to unsafe sleep practices

Latest News

The suspect was eventually located at a property on Riverside Dr. near Sault Ste. Marie and was...
Suspect who shot at and set fire to MSP cars in jail
A reminder for you, you can get a free device to prevent the thefts.
Buena Vista Twp. Police make arrests in attempted car thefts
Swim beach designations are expiring at most state parks on the Great Lakes as fall approaches.
Some state-designated swim beaches expiring
One of three men accused in the Whitmer plot testified in his own defense Thursday.
Man accused in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer takes stand