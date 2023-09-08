MSU expands gun restrictions on campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University (MSU) Board of Trustees voted 5-2 to ban concealed weapons on campus.

Students and employees had previously been forbidden from using weapons on campus, but the new rule will also ban the public from having concealed weapons on campus.

The Board’s amendment allows only certified law enforcement officers and those with an approved educational or research purpose to possess a gun on university grounds.

The ordinance adds an exception for those fully qualified to carry a concealed weapon, under Michigan law, while operating a motor vehicle on a road owned by the university, so long as they remain in their vehicle.

“MSU’s firearms ordinance already included comprehensive gun-safety measures for those who are part of the university community,” said MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D. “We see this amendment as a necessary action in our ongoing effort to create a safer environment for Spartans to learn and live, and to ensure those visiting our campuses adhere to the same requirements we set forward for students and employees.”

MSU said the revised ordinance is now in effect.

