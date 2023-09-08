MSU students react to metal detectors being installed at Spartan Stadium

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spartan fans will soon see walk-through metal detectors in Spartan Stadium in the next home game.

Michigan State University (MSU)’s new walk-through metal detectors at Spartan Stadium will be in place for the upcoming football game on Sept. 9 vs. Richmond.

Walk-through metal detectors are already in place at the Breslin Center. They will also be added to the Munn Ice Arena and the MSU Tennis Center.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at the stadium early to help speed up the process of their entry.

“We are committed to continuing to enhance our safety and security portfolio at Michigan State University,” said Vice President and Chief Safety Officer Marlon Lynch. “This new addition to Spartan Stadium will continue to make sure the venue remains safe for all to enjoy.”

MSU students said they are seeing that improvement.

“I feel pretty safe on campus, almost all the time,” said John Cudney, an MSU freshman. “And I think it’s just a better, safer habit to get into with checking people. Making sure that everybody can have fun at the game without worrying about anything.”

“I think it’s a good thing,” said J.D. Lancaster, an MSU senior. “I think it’s a long time coming, and I think they did a good job bringing it in finally.

Fans will not have to initially remove items from their pockets when entering the stadium unless the metal detector alarms. In this case, fans will be checked individually with a security wand.

MSU Police and Public Safety manage the metal detectors.

