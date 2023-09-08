New program helps inmates ‘R.I.S.E.’ to reclaim their lives

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced a new program for the jail to help inmates “rise.”
By James Felton and Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced a new program for the jail to help inmates “rise.”

Genesee County has an educational initiative called I.G.N.I.T.E. and the sheriff’s office is now celebrating three years of helping inmates help themselves.

While the I.G.N.I.T.E. program has received praise from across the country, Swanson said something was missing.

Swanson announced the new R.I.S.E. program on Friday, Sept. 8.

“When you come to this county jail, you will be given an opportunity to reclaim your life,” Swanson said.

Swanson is passionate about giving inmates in the jail the tools they need so they never end up behind bars again.

“I feel like a success. I’m 10 months clean now, I’m in recovery housing, I want to go back to school. I’m really happy. Honestly, God saved my life through the criminal justice system,” said a former inmate.

Swanson celebrated the three-year anniversary of the jail’s I.G.N.I.T.E. program, which stands for “inmate growth naturally and intentionally through education.” Now he’s announced a new program that will compliment I.G.N.I.T.E.

“When you have an ignition inside the jail, you need somebody to ‘rise’ up when they leave. Thus, R.I.S.E.,” Swanson said.

R.I.S.E. stands for “reach, inspire, serve, and empower.”

Kelly Ainsworth, project director for the Greater Flint Health Coalition, explained what R.I.S.E. is.

“It’s a collaborative effort of non-profit social service agencies that want to compliment and add to the I.G.N.I.T.E. model,” she said. “Providing peer recovery, recovery coach services for people as they enter the jail, providing support for behavioral health as they return home, and connecting them to after care planning for social needs services.”

Ainsworth said R.I.S.E. will serve people with mild to moderate offenses who will be returning home within six months.

“We have a team that say, ‘Hey, when you leave, do you have a home to go to? Do you have food? Do you have medical benefits? How about your family? Do they have any of those things?’ So we’re not just supporting individuals, we’re supporting families, communities,” Ainsworth explained. “We want to do things differently because we want to transform lives.”

Swanson shares this goal, and he said the impact of this program will be felt far and wide.

“When you keep people from coming to jail, everybody wins,” he said.

R.I.S.E. is funded by the state’s Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Use Program and administered by the Michigan State Police.

Read next:
Cash reward offered for tips about unsolved murder
Marquis Sanders
AT&T delivers school supplies to local schools
Backpacks filled with school supplies were delivered to local schools on Friday.
Automaker Stellantis makes counteroffer to United Auto Workers
UAW
Remains identified of Michigan airman who died in crash following WWII bombing raid on Japan
Veterans generic

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Crash on US-23 in Genesee County
Two injured following crash on SB US-23
The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
Suspect in custody after Michigan State Police cars set on fire, shot at
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Local sheriff’s office responding to mental health crisis

Latest News

Frankenmuth Auto Fest
Thousands attend day 1 of Frankenmuth Auto Fest
Friday, Sept. 8 is the official first day of Frankenmuth Auto Fest.
Thousands attend day 1 of Frankenmuth Auto Fest
Bikes on the Bricks
First day of Bikes on the Bricks kicks off
Three Michigan State Police cruisers have severe fire damage and a fourth has moderate fire...
UPDATE: Florida man’s motive unknown in arson, shooting at Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post