Residents urged to apply for Home Heating Credit

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan residents are encouraged to apply for the Home Heating Credit, a program that helps qualified homeowners or renters pay for some heating expenses.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 30 and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), along with the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan, is encouraging residents to apply.

“The Sept. 30 deadline is around the corner, so please don’t wait to claim the Home Heating Credit,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “This credit will help provide financial relief to families as we head into the fall and winter, leaving more money available for other critical needs.”

The average qualifying household received $209 in assistance over the last five years. These funds are most often applied directly to residents’ utility bills, as well as an automatic credit from some energy providers worth up to $20 monthly, according to the state.

Additionally, those who receive state food assistance who also receive a Home Heating Credit of over $20 may qualify for increased benefits.

“The Home Heating Credit helps Michiganders stay warm and saves them money,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “I urge families to apply for this credit so they can have more money in their pockets to pay the bills and put food on the table while keeping the heat on.”

To qualify for the credit, residents must be a renter with a contracted lease or a homeowner and must meet certain income requirements. A detailed checklist for the Home Heating Credit can be found on the state’s website.

“Local free tax preparation can help taxpayers navigate the paperwork to receive this very important credit,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Please don’t hesitate to seek out assistance if you think you’re eligible.”

Residents who qualify for free tax preparation include those with disabilities, those with limited English-speaking ability, and those earning less than $60,000 annually, according to the state, adding residents can connect with a local free tax preparation site by calling 211 or by visiting the Michigan free tax help website.

