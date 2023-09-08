Second annual house party fundraiser helps affordable housing

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Several thousand dollars were raised at Midland County Habitat for Humanity (MCHFH) and Greater Michigan Construction Academy’s (GMCA) second annual house party fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 7.

It’s a commitment to provide safe, affordable housing in the Midland community.

The partnership between the two organizations started in 2017. GMCA gives students hands-on opportunities for career growth, and allows them to become educated on construction skills.

For the build, GMCA students will work on the frame, siding and rough plumbing at the academy’s location in Midland on Wackerly. Midland Habitat places two steel beams at the GMCA facility and provides the materials for the home to be built. When it’s done, it moves to its location and then completed by volunteers.

This year, the single-family home will be placed in the town of Coleman, according to MCHFH.

Auction items from MCHFH’s ReStore, big auction items, like a Loons Spectacular package and 50/50 raffles were offered with guest bartenders trying to get as many tips as possible. Those funds go back to the partnership between MCHFH and GMCA.

Since 2017, MCHFH and GMCA have built and put up five houses across Midland County, Jennifer Chappel, MCHFH’s President and CEO, said.

It’s a gratifying feeling for those involved to help provide safe, affordable housing.

”We get to come to work every day to try and find solutions for individuals in our community and I cannot think of anymore blessed thing that our team gets to do,” Chappel added.

Visit MCHFH if you are interested in volunteering. Check out the GMCA’s website for more info.

