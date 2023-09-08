Sheriff’s office looking for owners of potentially stolen bear mount, bows

By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Detectives from the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office are looking to find the owner of items believed to be stolen.

The sheriff’s office said on Friday, Sept. 8, detectives recovered campground bows/crossbows and a full body bear mount.

The items are believed to be stolen from storage units in southern Tuscola County or northern Genesee County, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you or someone you know is/are the owner of these items, contact Det. Josh Herman at 989-673-8161 ext. 2234 or by email.

