Thousands attend day 1 of Frankenmuth Auto Fest

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Friday, Sept. 8 is the official first day of Frankenmuth Auto Fest.

Thousands are pouring into Little Bavaria to check out classic cars and hot rods throughout the weekend.

The chief operating officer for Zehnder’s, Bill Parlberg, said the festival cooks up lots of customers.

“Thousands of people coming to town, car enthusiasts, families, fans and whatever. It’s a great weekend for not only business but also for all those people enjoying automobiles around town,” he said.

There’s a block party Friday night until 10 p.m. and a fireworks display Saturday, Sept. 9.

It’s the 40th year of the event.

