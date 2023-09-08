Very autumn-like overnight & tomorrow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a cool and mostly dreary day, conditions have slowly become sunny for our western areas this evening allowing for a brighter end to your Friday. Clearing skies will remain the trend for folks near and west of I-75 through the overnight period, allowing for mostly clear skies by early tomorrow morning. Folks east of I-75, namely in the Thumb, may remain in at least some degree of cloud cover through the overnight period and even into much of your Saturday. Some isolated drizzle may even be possible.

Quiet and calm conditions are expected elsewhere across Mid-Michigan for the rest of the evening.

These clear skies combined with cool northerly wind will result in rather chilly overnight lows once again. Much of Mid-Michigan should find its way into the middle 40s-lower 50s. A few lower 40s across our northern areas will be possible as well! Any location that remains cloudy overnight (such as the Thumb) may see temperatures holding out in the middle 50s.

Plan on bundling up a bit if you have anywhere to be early tomorrow morning!

TV5 First Alert Friday Evening Forecast (WNEM)

A light northerly breeze holds true for much of the daytime tomorrow, resulting in another fall-like day across Mid-Michigan. Temperatures will make a run into the lower-middle 70s for those who see some sunshine during the late morning and afternoon.

Clouds may try to linger for a decent majority of the day (perhaps all of the day) for folks in the Thumb and especially near the Lake Huron shoreline in the Thumb. In fact, these clouds will be a result of some minor lake-effect processes -- a sign of the changing seasons! In these areas that retain the cloud cover tomorrow, expect highs to be stunted in the upper 60s to maybe lower 70s.

