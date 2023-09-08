Victims of Michigan dam collapse win key ruling in lawsuits against state

Property owners seeking to hold the state of Michigan responsible for a disastrous dam failure have won a key ruling from an appeals court
Nessel claims Boyce Hydro knew the Edenville Dam could fail if water levels in Wixom Lake were...
Nessel claims Boyce Hydro knew the Edenville Dam could fail if water levels in Wixom Lake were too high back in 2010.(WNEM)
By ED WHITE
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Property owners seeking to hold the state of Michigan responsible for the disastrous failure of a dam in 2020 have won a critical ruling from an appeals court.

In a 3-0 opinion, the court refused to dismiss a series of lawsuits that link the Edenville Dam's collapse to decisions by state regulators.

The court said claims of “inverse condemnation” — state-imposed property damage — can proceed.

Property owners say some blame belongs with the state, after regulators told the private owner of the hydroelectric dam on the Tittabawassee River to raise water levels in Wixom Lake, a reservoir behind the dam.

After three days of rain, the dam collapsed in May 2020, releasing a torrent that overtopped the downstream Sanford Dam and flooded the city of Midland. Thousands of people were temporarily evacuated and 150 homes were destroyed.

At this early stage of the litigation, the appeals court said it must give more weight to allegations by property owners, although the state disputes them.

The court noted a 2020 Michigan Supreme Court decision about state liability in the Flint water crisis. The state's highest court said Flint residents could sue over decisions that ultimately caused lead contamination in the city.

“Plaintiffs allege that, after conducting a cursory inspection of the Edenville Dam in 2018, EGLE reported that the dam was structurally sound when it was not,” the appeals court said Thursday, referring to the state's environment agency.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission asked experts to study what happened at the Edenville and Sanford dams. The 2022 report said failure was "foreseeable and preventable" but could not be "attributed to any one individual, group or organization."

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Crash on US-23 in Genesee County
Two injured following crash on SB US-23
The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
Suspect in custody after Michigan State Police cars set on fire, shot at
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Local sheriff’s office responding to mental health crisis

Latest News

UAW strike looming
First offer from General Motors falls short of demands by the United Auto Workers, but it’s a start
Former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., speaks at the Vision '24 conference' on March 18, 2023, in...
Former Rep. Mike Rogers enters Michigan Senate race as the first prominent Republican
Police officer praised for reviving baby during traffic stop in suburban Detroit
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint...
With Democratic control, Michigan’s governor pushes for health care and climate change laws
University of Michigan graduate instructors end 5-month strike, approve contract