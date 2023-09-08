World’s tallest dog has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis

Zeus, the tallest living male dog is getting one of his legs amputated after being diagnosed...
Zeus, the tallest living male dog is getting one of his legs amputated after being diagnosed with bone cancer.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The tallest living male dog is getting one of his legs amputated after being diagnosed with bone cancer, according to Guinness World Records.

“Recently, a beloved member of our family, our dear dog Zeus, has been diagnosed with cancer. He has been a loyal and devoted companion, bringing immeasurable joy and comfort to our lives,” owner Brittany Davis said.

Zeus, a 3-year-old Great Dane, was scheduled to have his right front leg removed Friday, Davis said in an update on a GoFundMe post.

After surgery, Zeus could still have to undergo radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

GWR said Zeus was awarded with the record in March 2022 with a height of 3 ft. 5.18 in. He is so big that his water bowl is the kitchen sink.

“Zeus is very stubborn,” Davis told GWR. “He doesn’t do anything unless he wants to. He is also very laid back and loves everybody.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Crash on US-23 in Genesee County
Two injured following crash on SB US-23
The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
Suspect in custody after Michigan State Police cars set on fire, shot at
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Local sheriff’s office responding to mental health crisis

Latest News

Kane Brown surprised his wife with a FaceTime call during a concert.
Watch Kane Brown make a surprise FaceTime call to his wife during a concert
Backpacks filled with school supplies were delivered to local schools on Friday.
AT&T delivers school supplies to local schools
Backpacks filled with school supplies were delivered to local schools on Friday.
AT&T delivers school supplies to local schools
FILE - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to The Associated Press about her...
Nancy Pelosi says she’ll seek House reelection in 2024, dismissing talk of retirement at age 83
FILE - This booking photo released by the Metro Nashville, Tenn., Police Department, shows Lisa...
Capitol rioter who carried zip-tie handcuffs in viral photo is sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison