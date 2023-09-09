Cool and quiet weather continues this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Its another day with cool and quiet conditions across Mid-Michigan. Average high temperatures for this time of year range between the middle-upper 70s, so these cooler highs expected today really aren’t all that far off from normal. A sign of the changing seasons!

We are starting out as expected with some lower 50s-upper 40s across much of the area, with a few locations in our northern counties falling into the middle 40s. We also have some patchy fog out across Mid-Michigan this morning, most of which is currently focused around US-127. Clouds have held true overnight for the Thumb, thus leaving temperatures there in the middle-upper 50s.

Temperatures warm for everyone today but a few locations will end up far warmer than others. Today we play the game of “who is stuck in the clouds all day”, and the winner of that game will likely be our Thumb communities. Lake-effect stratus clouds will likely remain in place for at least the rest of the morning and probably even a decent majority of the afternoon. Some of Huron County may remain in those clouds through the evening and overnight period as well!

Those stuck in the clouds for a majority of the day will also see temperatures likely stuck in the 60s. Elsewhere, full sunshine will allow temperatures to warm well into the lower 70s.

Winds will be light from the north-northeast throughout the day.

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

Overnight temperatures will cool back into the middle 40s-lower 50s with a few locations dropping into the lower 40s. Patchy dense fog is also likely to develop across a decent swath of Mid-Michigan early tomorrow morning as well.

Temperatures should be a little more uniform tomorrow as most of the area climbs into the lower-middle 70s.

High-level clouds will become a little more numerous tomorrow, especially for our northern areas, so Sunday will at times range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

