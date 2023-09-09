Johnson’s Pumpkin Farm opens for the season

BUENA VISTA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Johnson’s Pumpkin Farm opened for the season on Saturday, Sept. 9.

As a sign of the fall season coming up, Johnson’s Pumpkin Farm located on Portsmouth Road in Buena Vista Township opened on Saturday.

Pumpkin harvest season has begun, and people were stopping in to pick pumpkins and try hot cider, fresh hand-cranked doughnuts, and other goodies this weekend.

“We’ve been coming here since we were young kids,” said Peggy Drzewicki. “We don’t live too far and this was always a place we come on school field trips, so pretty much every year. We would walk around before we even had kids. It was always just something to do, and the weather is beautiful today.”

The farm has 80 varieties of pumpkins for sale, and other attractions include a craft store, a free petting zoo, and a 13-acre corn maze.

“Family time and pumpkins. We came to take some pictures with the pumpkins and walk around and pet all the animals,” said Cohby Eckhardt.

The farm is open every day until Oct. 31. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays.

