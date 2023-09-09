Johnson’s Pumpkin Farm opens for the season

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Hannah Jewell and Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Johnson’s Pumpkin Farm opened for the season on Saturday, Sept. 9.

As a sign of the fall season coming up, Johnson’s Pumpkin Farm located on Portsmouth Road in Buena Vista Township opened on Saturday.

Pumpkin harvest season has begun, and people were stopping in to pick pumpkins and try hot cider, fresh hand-cranked doughnuts, and other goodies this weekend.

“We’ve been coming here since we were young kids,” said Peggy Drzewicki. “We don’t live too far and this was always a place we come on school field trips, so pretty much every year. We would walk around before we even had kids. It was always just something to do, and the weather is beautiful today.”

The farm has 80 varieties of pumpkins for sale, and other attractions include a craft store, a free petting zoo, and a 13-acre corn maze.

“Family time and pumpkins. We came to take some pictures with the pumpkins and walk around and pet all the animals,” said Cohby Eckhardt.

The farm is open every day until Oct. 31. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays.

Read next:
How wildfire smoke, drought, recent temperature swing are impacting early UP fall colors
Tree showing some fall colors in Jackson Mine Park in Negaunee
Concerns raised over player safety, concussion protocols following MSU football game
Concussions and football
Better Block project to transform empty lot into community hub
Better Block project in Flint
Genesee Health System provides info about preventing suicides
Genesee Health System Behavioral Health

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into camper, sheriff says
Friday Night Lights
Scores for Friday Night Lights games
Residents urged to apply for Home Heating Credit
Full body bear mount
Sheriff’s office looking for owners of potentially stolen bear mount, bows

Latest News

Here are some of the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Saturday morning, Sept. 9
Play of the Night Week 3 - clipped version
Vote for TV5′s week 4 Game of the Week
Better Block project in Flint
Better Block project to transform empty lot into community hub