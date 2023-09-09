Square outage puts a damper on local small businesses

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Small businesses are trying to recover after a nationwide outage meant many couldn’t accept credit cards on Thursday.

Square has since issued an apology for going down for hours, but business owners have said an apology won’t put food on their tables.

“We didn’t expect to have something like a Square shut down, so, it impacted all of our businesses in here. Nothing worked. We thought it was a Wi-fi issue. It wasn’t technical, it wasn’t Wi-fi,” said Nawal Hamd, the owner of Falafel Hut at the SVRC Marketplace in Saginaw.

There was a nationwide shortage that impacted thousands of businesses Thursday, Sept. 8. Square is a card processing system that many companies use, especially small businesses, so when it went down, it hurt a lot of bottom lines.

“Oh my gosh, especially a small business owner. I mean, we live and breathe this. This is our sanity. And you know people who have families, like myself, and children, we’re the bread winners,” she said. “We come home and we have to put meals on the table for them. So, if we don’t make our sales, we don’t make our quota, we don’t make anything. There’s nothing to bring on to that table. So, we depend on this.”

Hamd said she thought the system was hacked and decided to shut it down for the day.

Square said the outage was reported around noon Thursday.

“We were down probably about 45 to 50 percent in sales last night. It was a little quiet in here,” said Cynthia Andrews, the co-owner of Loggers Brewery in Saginaw.

Andrews said they went cash only for the day, and that deterred a lot of their usual costumers who only use card.

“When people can’t use their credit card, which seems to be the main means of paying nowadays, they don’t come in. Not as frequently. We have probably about a 60 to 40 credit card to cash payment. So, when you can’t use credit card, that puts a damper on things,” she explained.

Square confirmed on their social media that the problem has been resolved and businesses can resume using Square payments for processing.

The company is investigating what caused the outage and will publish a full review once the issue has been determined.

