Clouds increase overnight, rain chances Monday

By Kyle Gillett
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures will cool off tonight into the middle-lower 50s making for a slightly warmer overnight night period compared to the past several nights. Clouds will increase steadily for much of the overnight as well.

A few light isolated showers will be possible overnight as well for our far northern areas, such as Houghton Lake and Rose City.

Some additional patchy fog is expected overnight, increasing tomorrow.

Temperatures start out Monday morning in the lower-middle 50s. We could again see some patchy fog to start Monday morning. Temperatures will warm into the middle 60s up north to the lower 70s across the southeastern portions of the area.

Monday is likely to start dry but mostly cloudy. Rain chances are likely to increase by early afternoon for the majority of the area, but our best rain chances will exist for folks north of M-46 (or a line from Alma-Saginaw-Caro). Rain showers are likely to begin for this area during the early-middle afternoon and possibly last for much of the afternoon and evening. Showers will be a tad slower to start, and far less numerous south of this line; more likely to pick up during the later afternoon and evening.

Rain will continue off and on Monday night, remaining the heaviest north of that M-46 line, into Tuesday. Rain accumulations will thus be highest in our northern areas, possibly approaching an inch rain by the end-of-day Tuesday.

