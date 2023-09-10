CMU survives in home opener against New Hampshire

The Chippewas went back-and-forth with the Wildcats before scoring a game-winning field goal to get their first win of the season
The Chippewas and Wildcats were in a shootout that ended with a game winning field goal from CMU.
By Austin Szumowicz
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Coming off their tough loss in Spartan Stadium to open the year, Central Michigan hoped their first game at home against New Hampshire would be a chance to silence any doubters.

Bert Emanuel Jr. would show off his speed and his legs that caught everyone’s attention last year. 101 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

In the passing game, Bert still showed some growing pains but managed to grab two more touchdowns through the air, going 7-19 for 193 yards.

This game was a shootout with both teams trading blows, but New Hampshire would tie the game off of one play after CMU went 3-and-out.

With just over a minute to play, Bert and the Chippewas managed to drive down the field and score the game winning field goal, just like they did against New Hampshire 10 years ago.

CMU wins the battle 45-42.

Michigan State Running Back
MSU defeats Richmond 45-14 with three touchdowns from both Noah Kim and Nate Carter
Michigan beats UNLV 35-7
Michigan takes care of business against UNLV
Cardinals lift their axe trophy
SVSU wins Axe Bowl for the 5th straight year over Northwood
Central Michigan survives in home opener against New Hampshire 45-42