Cool overnight followed by pleasant Sunday

TV5 First Alert Weather Saturday Evening Forecast
TV5 First Alert Weather Saturday Evening Forecast
TV5 First Alert Weather Saturday Evening Forecast(WNEM)
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures struggled to reach the lower 70s earlier this afternoon and now just before 8 PM we have already seen most locations fall into the middle and lower 60s. Skies will continue to teeter between mostly-entirely clear overnight allowing temperatures to cool off even further.

One thing we have going for us overnight will be a little bit of lingering moisture. This moisture is enough to keep dewpoints in the upper 40s to around 50 for much of the nighttime. This means, because the air temperature can never be cooler than the dewpoint, that we won’t fall nearly as low tonight as we could if it were dry.

Overnight lows likely bottom out in the lower 50s-upper 40s with a few locations cooler up north. As our low temperatures near the dewpoint overnight, fog is likely to develop, especially tomorrow morning just before and around sunrise. Low visibilities will be possible to start the day.

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast
TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Weather Saturday Evening Forecast
TV5 First Alert Weather Saturday Evening Forecast(WNEM)

After the fog burns off during the later morning hours, off and on light clouds are expected through your Sunday leading to a mostly sunny-partly cloudy day.

Temperatures should make a run back into the lower and middle 70s during the afternoon.

TV5 First Alert Weather Saturday Evening Forecast
TV5 First Alert Weather Saturday Evening Forecast(WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into camper, sheriff says
Residents urged to apply for Home Heating Credit
Friday Night Lights
Scores for Friday Night Lights games
Full body bear mount
Sheriff’s office looking for owners of potentially stolen bear mount, bows

Latest News

Weather Forecaster Kyle Gillett has your First Alert forecast this Saturday morning.
First Alert Forecast: Saturday morning, Sept. 9
TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast
Cool and quiet weather continues this weekend
Meteorologist Diane Phillips has your First Alert forecast this evening.
First Alert Forecast: Friday evening, Sept. 8
TV5 First Alert Friday Evening Forecast
Very autumn-like overnight & tomorrow