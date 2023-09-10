Michigan takes care of business against UNLV

The Michigan Wolverines already made quick work of East Carolina to open the season last week, and today against UNLV was no different.
By Cole Martens
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The second ranked Wolverines welcomed UNLV to The Big House for their second game of the season.

Michigan would control this game throughout.

J.J. McCarthy looked impressed again through the air. He went 22-25, 278 yards and had two touchdowns. Both again going to wide receiver Roman Wilson. He had four catches for 89 yards.

Rushing wise, Blake Corum had 15 carries for 80 yards and a three TDs.

The Michigan defense were putting pressure on the Rebels often, getting 5 sacks in the game. after having none last week.

Jaylen Harrell and Kenneth Grant led the defense with 1.5 sacks each.

Michigan outgained East Carolina in total yards 492 to 229.

The Wolverines will play their final non-conference game against Bowling Green State University this Saturday night at 7:30 PM.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents urged to apply for Home Heating Credit
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into camper, sheriff says
Vote for TV5′s week 4 Game of the Week
Friday Night Lights
Scores for Friday Night Lights games
A mother in Florida is spreading awareness after she says her twins were found suffocated in a...
Mother of 4 warns other parents after finding twins suffocated in toy chest

Latest News

Central Michigan storming the field
CMU survives in home opener against New Hampshire
Michigan State Running Back
MSU defeats Richmond 45-14 with three touchdowns from both Noah Kim and Nate Carter
Cardinals lift their axe trophy
SVSU wins Axe Bowl for the 5th straight year over Northwood
The Chippewas and Wildcats were in a shootout that ended with a game winning field goal from CMU.
Central Michigan survives in home opener against New Hampshire 45-42