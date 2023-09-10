Michigan takes care of business against UNLV

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The second ranked Wolverines welcomed UNLV to The Big House for their second game of the season.

Michigan would control this game throughout.

J.J. McCarthy looked impressed again through the air. He went 22-25, 278 yards and had two touchdowns. Both again going to wide receiver Roman Wilson. He had four catches for 89 yards.

Rushing wise, Blake Corum had 15 carries for 80 yards and a three TDs.

The Michigan defense were putting pressure on the Rebels often, getting 5 sacks in the game. after having none last week.

Jaylen Harrell and Kenneth Grant led the defense with 1.5 sacks each.

Michigan outgained East Carolina in total yards 492 to 229.

The Wolverines will play their final non-conference game against Bowling Green State University this Saturday night at 7:30 PM.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.