MSU defeats Richmond 45-14 with three touchdowns from both Noah Kim and Nate Carter

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - After defeating Central Michigan to open the season, MSU looked for win number two in Spartan Stadium as they welcomed Richmond to town.

The Spartans would strike first as Noah Kim slings one to Tre Mosley for an 11-yard touchdown and MSU takes a 7-0 lead.

That was just the beginning. Noah Kim connects with Tyneil Hopper for another touchdown to makes it 14-0.

In the third quarter, the running back Nathan Carter takes over.

First Nate starts with a 2-yard touchdown to make it 24-0. Then they give it to him from 44 yards out. He makes a quick cut and then he shows his speed, reaches for the goalline, and gets in for the touchdown.

Still in the third quarter, Carter this time punches it in from six yards out. He scored three touchdowns in just one quarter for MSU

Michigan State takes down Richmond, 45-14.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.