Pleasant Sunday, rain chances arrive Monday

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast(WNEM)
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Fog has developed across Mid-Michigan this morning leading to low visibilities across the area. Patchy dense fog should exist for the next couple hours before beginning to burn off later this morning (likely between 9 and 10am).

Temperatures are starting out in the upper 40s and lower 50s making for a somewhat mild start to the morning. This afternoon, variably cloudy skies will allow temperatures to return to the lower 70s.

Those variably cloudy skies are thanks to our approaching storm system that will bring rain chances tomorrow.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast(WNEM)

Temperatures start out Monday morning in the lower-middle 50s. We could again see some patchy fog to start Monday morning. Temperatures will warm into the middle 60s up north to the lower 70s across the southeastern portions of the area.

Monday is likely to start dry but mostly cloudy. Rain chances are likely to increase by early afternoon for the majority of the area, but our best rain chances will exist for folks north of M-46 (or a line from Alma-Saginaw-Caro). Rain showers are likely to begin for this area during the early-middle afternoon and possibly last for much of the afternoon and evening. Showers will be a tad slower to start, and far less numerous south of this line; more likely to pick up during the later afternoon and evening.

Rain will continue off and on Monday night, remaining the heaviest north of that M-46 line, into Tuesday. Rain accumulations will thus be highest in our northern areas, possibly approaching an inch rain by the end-of-day Tuesday.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast(WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents urged to apply for Home Heating Credit
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into camper, sheriff says
Vote for TV5′s week 4 Game of the Week
Friday Night Lights
Scores for Friday Night Lights games
A mother in Florida is spreading awareness after she says her twins were found suffocated in a...
Mother of 4 warns other parents after finding twins suffocated in toy chest

Latest News

TV5 First Alert Weather Saturday Evening Forecast
Cool overnight followed by pleasant Sunday
Weather Forecaster Kyle Gillett has your First Alert forecast this Saturday morning.
First Alert Forecast: Saturday morning, Sept. 9
TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast
Cool and quiet weather continues this weekend
Meteorologist Diane Phillips has your First Alert forecast this evening.
First Alert Forecast: Friday evening, Sept. 8