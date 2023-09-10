Pleasant Sunday, rain chances arrive Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Fog has developed across Mid-Michigan this morning leading to low visibilities across the area. Patchy dense fog should exist for the next couple hours before beginning to burn off later this morning (likely between 9 and 10am).

Temperatures are starting out in the upper 40s and lower 50s making for a somewhat mild start to the morning. This afternoon, variably cloudy skies will allow temperatures to return to the lower 70s.

Those variably cloudy skies are thanks to our approaching storm system that will bring rain chances tomorrow.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

Temperatures start out Monday morning in the lower-middle 50s. We could again see some patchy fog to start Monday morning. Temperatures will warm into the middle 60s up north to the lower 70s across the southeastern portions of the area.

Monday is likely to start dry but mostly cloudy. Rain chances are likely to increase by early afternoon for the majority of the area, but our best rain chances will exist for folks north of M-46 (or a line from Alma-Saginaw-Caro). Rain showers are likely to begin for this area during the early-middle afternoon and possibly last for much of the afternoon and evening. Showers will be a tad slower to start, and far less numerous south of this line; more likely to pick up during the later afternoon and evening.

Rain will continue off and on Monday night, remaining the heaviest north of that M-46 line, into Tuesday. Rain accumulations will thus be highest in our northern areas, possibly approaching an inch rain by the end-of-day Tuesday.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.