SVSU wins Axe Bowl for the 5th straight year over Northwood

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tonight the Axe was back on the line between Northwood and the hosting SVSU Cardinals.

Head Coach Ryan Brady has yet to lose against Northwood in his tenure, and he and his guys were looking to keep it that way.

1st quarter, SVSU had a chance to get on the board, but Willie Taylor’s pass is intercepted in the endzone by Obie Ricumstrict.

Despite that huge play from the Timberwolves, it’s still scoreless towards the end of the 1st. Tyler Amos takes the handoff in the redzone and he fights in for the touchdown to put the Cardinals up 7-0.

Into the 4th quarter, it’s 17-0 Cardinals. Mike O’horo takes it on 4th down and fights into the endzone for the touchdown. He had 2 rushing TD’s for SVSU tonight and the Cardinals would keep the Axe red for the 5th straight year, beating Northwood 31-8.

