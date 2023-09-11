Case dismissed against Flushing Twp. man for wife’s murder

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The case against a Flushing Township man accused of killing his wife has been dismissed.

On Saturday, June 24, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced 44-year-old Jeramie Lee Edenburn was charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of his wife Jennifer Louise Edenburn, 29.

On June 20, Flushing Township police responded to a missing person report in the northern part of Flushing Township. Police said Jennifer’s body was found with stab wounds inside their home.

Jeramie was in court on Monday, Sept. 11. Court records show the case has been dismissed under nolle prosequi.

TV5 reached out to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office for more information and is waiting to hear back.

