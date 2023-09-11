Dairy Queen’s 85-cent Blizzard deal starts now

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.(Dairy Queen)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dairy Queen is celebrating its new fall menu with a special deal starting Monday.

From Sept. 11-24, the restaurant chain is offering small Blizzards for 85 cents through the DQ app at participating locations.

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors: Pumpkin Pie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, Oreo Hot Cocoa, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie, Choco Dipped Strawberry and the all-new Royal Reese’s Fluffernutter.

The fall menu Blizzards debuted at the end of August.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA...
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker being investigated for alleged sexual harassment
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Michigan State suspends coach Mel Tucker after allegations he sexually harassed a rape survivor
TV5′s week 4 Game of the Week winner announced
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast
Pleasant Sunday, rain chances arrive Monday
Johnson’s Pumpkin Farm opens for the season

Latest News

FILE - The Las Vegas Monorail passes by MGM Grand, April, 27, 2006, in Las Vegas. A...
Cybersecurity ‘issue’ prompts computer shutdowns at MGM Resorts properties across US
FILE - DraftKings is one of the leading companies offering legal sports betting in the U.S.
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
Some insurance companies don’t have in-network ambulance providers, which means big bills for...
Costly Care: Patients and their families face unexpected and often hefty bills after using ground ambulances during an emergency
FILE - Syringes with vaccines are prepared at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California...
US approves updated COVID vaccines to rev up protection this fall