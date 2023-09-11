Day of Service reclaims green space in honor of 9/11 victims, survivors

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Small seeds with a big purpose: people gathered and gardened to honor the heroes who gave their lives 22 years ago on 9/11.

Volunteers rolled up their sleeves in Flint to reclaim the abandoned green space on Monday, Sept. 11.

“It’s always, you know, showing respect and never forgetting those who gave so much for all of us, sacrificing everything for our freedoms,” said Kriss Beardslee.

Beardslee is the National Service Coordinator for Americorps and United Way. She’s one of many volunteers at the University Community Park in Flint reclaiming the abandoned green space.

Volunteers replaced the boards on top of the pergola, cleared the pathway, pulled weeds, planted flowers, and created a pollinator garden. The pergola and flower pots were also repainted.

James Wheeler, a police officer with the University of Michigan-Flint Department of Public Safety, went there to volunteer.

“If we can get people to take ownership of the park, they’ll take care of it,” Wheeler said.

This was all part of a 9/11 Day of Service hosted by the United Way of Genesee County.

The United Way partnered with the Valley Area Agency on Aging and the U-M Flint Department of Public Safety. The entities paid tribute to the individuals lost and injured in the attacks, first responders across the country, and the many who have risen to the occasion to defend our freedom.

“You know, one of the best things is that we’re all coming together. We have all kinds of organizations that are coming together, and working together to achieve this goal here,” Wheeler said.

Those wishing to help, but unable to work in the gardens, were able to take part in making seed orbs.

For her part, Beardslee wants to see the seeds planted here grow into something bigger than the park.

“I hope that this empowers the community to invigorate them, inspire them to do the same. And really give back and work as a collective for the greater good,” she said.

TV5 was told vegetables will be planted at the park next year.

