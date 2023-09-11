Gov. Whitmer proclaims Sept. 11 as Patriot Day

In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, the twin towers of the World Trade Center burn behind the...
In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, the twin towers of the World Trade Center burn behind the Empire State Building in New York. | Photo Source: AP Photo / Marty Lederhandler(KALB)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer recognizes Sept. 11 as Patriot Day to remember the lives lost and those who sacrificed their lives for others, including first responders, 22 years ago.

“On Patriot Day, we remember and honor the Americans who lost their lives, the first responders who came to their aid, and the service members who pursued and brought to justice those who were responsible,” said Governor Whitmer. “The 9/11 attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives and changed our nation forever. It also strengthened our commitment to our core values and reminded us of our shared bond as Americans. On this somber day, let’s commit to remembering what unites us: our fundamental values of liberty, freedom, and democracy, and commit to building a brighter future for our kids.”

Governor Whitmer directed U.S. and Michigan flags throughout the state to remain lowered at half-staff on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.

“We will never forget the heroes lost, the bravery of our service members and first responders, and the families that were impacted by this tragic attack,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “I invite all Michiganders to honor and pay tribute to these patriots by observing a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. on Patriot Day.”

Patriot Day occurs on Sept. 11 every year in memory of those killed in the Sept. 11 attacks. In remembrance, people are encouraged to pause and observe a moment of silence to correspond with the attacks, beginning at 8:46 a.m. local time.

