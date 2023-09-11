M-47 gets pavement repairs in Freeland

FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Pavement repairs will be completed on southbound M-47 in Freeland on Monday, Sept. 11, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Repairs will be done on M-47 between Old Midland Road and Pond View Drive.

One lane of southbound M-47 will be kept open via the center-turn lane. Northbound M-47 traffic will not be impacted.

This will improve the ride quality and extending the life of the road, MDOT said.

