LEGOLand exhibit showcases miniature Detroit Auto Show

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WILX) - People can now enjoy the Detroit Auto Show on a smaller scale at the LEGO Discovery Center at Great Lakes Crossing.

A mini version of the Detroit Auto Show came to the mini Detroit build in Auburn Hills where people can see unique cars and even a recreation of the giant inflatable rubber duck from the 2022 Detroit Auto Show.

Below is a list of activities people can enjoy at the event at LEGOLAND.

· Find all of the included easter eggs when you take a tour of our mini Auto Show with our Master Model Builder

· Learn how to build your own LEGO Auto Show-worthy vehicle in the Master Model Builder’s workshop

· Build your very own LEGO racecar and test its speed on our Build & Test Racetrack

