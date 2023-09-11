Monday, Sept. 11, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Good morning to you and happy Monday! Hope the weekend was good to you! If you checked out over the weekend, here are a few stories we compiled to get you up to speed.

1. Michigan State suspended football coach Mel Tucker without pay on Sunday, less than 24 hours after allegations became public in a USA Today report that he sexually harassed activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy during a phone call last year. Check our website for this story.

2. A 9/11 Day of Service will be held University Community Park today to mark 22-years since the terrorist attack on U.S. soil. This is a tribute to the people lost and injured in the attacks, the first responders and the many who have defended freedom and democracy. It’s from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Speakers include Congressman Dan Kildee and United Way of Genesee County’s CEO, Jamie Gaskin.

3. Flint City Council will be in council chambers for a public hearing. Several ordinances will be discussed. It’s set to discuss alcohol sales and consumption in parks and on pathways and more. Check the public notice for more details. The meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

4. Fix the Bricks Flint begins phase three of the bricks rehabilitation on Monday, Sept. 11. Saginaw Street will be closed from Third to First Streets. Northbound traffic will be redirected down Harrison Street and southbound traffic will be redirected down Beach Street.

5. Downtown Saginaw Farmer’s Market annual Harvest Days will honor Hispanic Heritage Month. Enjoy live entertainment, giveaways, a chili cook-off, tamale showdown, fundraising dinner and more on Sept. 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sept. 13 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

