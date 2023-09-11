Nessel suing Airport Authority for PFAS contamination

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan Attorney General (AG) Dana Nessel is suing the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority after failing to comply with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE)for its PFAS contamination.

Nessel said the Airport Authority, located in Grand Rapids, is liable for its previous and known releases of the firefighting material aqueous film-forming foams (AFFFs) which contains PFAS, as well as its violations in regard to its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Permit.

According to Nessel, the PFAS releases have negatively impacted properties nearby, as the “forever chemicals” have been found in residential drinking water wells in Cascade Charter Township. PFAS has also been found in streams and another groundwater downgradient of the Airport Authority.

It is unknown how much the PFAS contamination from the Airport Authority has spread, Nessel said.

“The Airport Authority Authority has had ample opportunity, over several years now, to step up and do the right thing,” Nessel said. “But as they’ve shown a refusal to accept responsibility for their actions or meaningfully attempt to clean up the messes they have made, we must compel them to act responsibly. Under Michigan law, if you caused the contamination, you must remediate it.”

EGLE has sent many compliance communications to the Airport Authority, demanding it provide information on previous AFFFs uses and the known releases of the material, Nessel said. EGLE also demanded the Airport Authority address and remedy the known PFAS contaminations, as well as from where the contamination is emanating.

In September 2020, EGLE sent a violation notice which demanded compliance per the NPDES to the Airport Authority, Nessel said, adding the Airport Authority did not comply and denied liability.

In March 2021, EGLE sent a final notice demanding compliance per the NPDES. The Airport Authority worked with the Department of the AG to negotiate an agreement, however it refused to take action and again denied responsibility.

Nessel is suing the Airport Authority for PFAS releases into the below-ground water supply, injunctive and declaratory relief, past and future remedy and monitoring costs, and damages for the loss and destruction of natural resources.

