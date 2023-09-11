New Lothrop Hornets aim to continue playoff appearance streak

The New Lothrop Hornets have had an up-and-down first few weeks of the season, but they feel their goals are still within reach.
By Austin Szumowicz and Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW LOTHROP, Mich. (WNEM) - The New Lothrop Hornets have had an up-and-down first few weeks of the season, but they feel their goals are still within reach.

The New Lothrop Hornets had a lot of expectations going into this season.

Head Coach Clint Galvas and his guys made another great playoff run last year that ended in the Division 7 semifinals. This year, New Lothrop moved over to Division 8, and after opening the season with a win over Muskegon Catholic Central, the Hornets lost to Chesaning by just five points.

After that loss, the focus for them was, “What can we learn from this?”

“We made a lot of tiny mistakes that compounded on each other and made us lose the game. If we can really dial in on the small things we can improve on that end,” said Colton Symons, a senior at New Lothrop.

Galvas said success in the past does not guarantee the team will always win games.

“We’ve had so much success in the past years that you know, sometimes I think maybe kids come in and they’ve got a New Lothrop jersey on and they think they’re just going to go out and win the game based on the jersey they got on and, you know, Chesaning kind of showed us that’s not the case,” he said. “So, I think it just really kind of made us refocus on things, on the little things.”

Following that week two loss, the guys refocused and won on the road on Friday, Sept. 8 against Clarkston Everest.

New Lothrop looks to keep improving week-by-week as they look to continue their streak of 23 straight playoff appearances.

Galvas said these ups and downs are the learning experiences that have made that streak so large.

“We’re going to use a lot of those lessons that we’ve learned throughout the rest of the season and hopefully primarily when we get into those close games in the playoffs,” Galvas said. “Like I said, we’ve still got a long ways to go and obviously we still got to make the playoffs, but after coming off a loss, I’m really happy where we are a week later.”

Quarterback Jack Kulhanek said at the end of the day, the biggest goal for the team is the state championship.

