Next phase of brick laying starts in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The next phase of fixing the bricks in Downtown Flint is set to begin on Monday, Sept. 11, according to the City of Flint.

That also means detours for stage three will be in place beginning Sept. 11.

Saginaw Street will be closed from Third to First Streets. Northbound traffic on Saginaw Street will be redirected down Harrison Street and southbound traffic will be redirected down Beach Street.

Stages one and two were combined and done in August, the city said. Stage three will begin with brick removal at the intersection of Second and Saginaw streets and work will go north. Businesses will remain open to the public.

This is a reminder to be courteous to road works and slow down and allow extra time for arrivals in construction zones.

