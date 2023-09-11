Police seeking suspect in hit-and-run at boat launch

ROSCOMMON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect of a hit-and-run at a boat launch in northern Michigan.

It happened about noon on Sunday, Sept. 10 at the DNR west Houghton Lake boat launch in Roscommon County’s Lake Township.

A witness told police he was sitting on his boat at the boat launch when he saw a vehicle towing a boat hit a parked trailer.

The driver of the vehicle got out of his vehicle, looked at the damage, and then let his dog out, MSP said.

The witness thought the man was calling police, but then he loaded up his dog and left at a high rate of speed, police said.

The suspect vehicle is a silver Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe. It was towing a red/white Starcraft boat on a dark colored trailer.

If you have any information on this, contact the MSP Houghton Lake Post at 989-422-5103.

