Potential UAW strike will impact auto shops, dealerships

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The expiration date on the current United Auto Workers (UAW) contracts is quickly approaching.

As negotiations continue, one local auto body shop owner said a potential strike will impact his business.

“It’s just going to be a trickle effect because they’re going to end up paying for, or raising, everything,” said the owner of Gary’s Auto Body Shop.

That’s something he said will impact everyone.

With just days left before UAW contracts expire, Gary’s Auto Body Shop is preparing for a long fall ahead and the owner made it clear the potential strike will impact his business.

“We won’t be able to get our parts if there aren’t any OEM parts. We won’t be able to get them, so cars won’t be able to get fixed, and we won’t be able to get paid,” he explained.

The potential strike comes ahead of deer season, when the need for car parts typically rises.

The UAW has reduced its demand for pay raises over the next four years to the mid-30 percent range, while also calling for a 32-hour work week with 40 hours of pay along with the restoration of traditional pensions.

Gary’s Auto Body Shop called the proposal unrealistic.

“These manufacturers are not stupid,” he said. “They’re just going to pass along to the consumer.”

John Grether, the professor of Practice School of Management at Kettering University, weighed in on the impacts of a potential strike.

“Given that our economy in this area is largely driven by the auto industry, anything that destabilizes it isn’t a really good thing,” he said.

He believes a shutdown may mirror the 2019 General Motors strike.

“People who had car issues from either hitting a deer, or from just regular collision accidents, had their cars tied up in dealership body shops for multiple months,” Grether said.

He said dealerships will feel it the most.

“If we have a shutdown in car manufacturing for - I’m guessing five weeks is about how long the strike fund is good for - if we go five weeks, that will probably wipe out almost all cars on dealers’ lots for the Big Three,” Grether said.

Stellantis is reporting progress in talks with the UAW with plans to make another offer on Monday, Sept. 11.

The current contract ends Thursday, Sept. 14.

