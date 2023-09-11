Rain arrives to Mid-Michigan Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An approaching weak low pressure system will bring rainfall back to our area. The rain is expected to be widespread once it gets going for the second half of the day. So, if you have anything to get done indoors, then today isn’t too bad of a day for that (even if you’re just thinking of having a movie night!). The timing of this rain has moved up slightly from the forecast late last week. Rather than most of this rain centered on Tuesday, it’s now mostly centered on today/tonight.

If you like the cooler fall weather, we have more of that on the way too! Highs will stay in the 60s today through Thursday, before a return to the lower 70s at the end of the week. Take a look at how temperatures play out this week in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

As you head off to the bus stops or get in the car for your morning commute, there are no issues weather-wise across Mid-Michigan. Skies will turn overcast as the rain enters our area and we expect the initial showers to arrive late this morning (around 11 AM) near Clare, Mount Pleasant, and Alma. This rain will be on the lighter/steadier-side.

Monday will see rain arriving around 11 AM. (WNEM)

By the middle of the afternoon for the bus stops and near dinner/commute time in the early evening, rain will be widespread for most of Mid-Michigan, but staying steady. Fortunately, with this rain remaining on the lighter side we aren’t expecting issues in the way of flash flooding, but once all this rain falls and starts to add up we could have some light ponding in low-lying areas. Additionally, check your street gutters and drainage grates to make sure they’re clear of any leaves or debris.

Rain will be widespread, steady. (WNEM)

Highs will be returning to the 60s today thanks to more clouds and this rain. We’ll only get up to around 68 degrees with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will have temperatures similar to Friday. (WNEM)

Tonight

The rain will continue into the overnight hours, at least widespread for the first half of the night. We’ll eventually begin to see this rain turning more scattered or on-and-off by sunrise Tuesday. The clouds will be hanging on though. Lows will fall to 57 degrees with a light and variable wind as well.

Tuesday

The wind will begin to shift around to the northwest behind Monday’s rain when we get on the backside of the low. This wind will be from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. As a result, we expect temperatures to be even cooler than Monday only up to around 64 degrees. This will be even cooler than Friday!

Rain will be much more intermittent on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Clouds will continue to be more stubborn through the day with only intermittent light showers. The better chance of rain for the day will likely be into the afternoon hours as a slight response to the heating of the day.

Tuesday will be cooler than Monday. (WNEM)

Rain totals by Tuesday evening will range from 0.25″ to 0.75″ with totals increasing as you head north. Totals of 0.50″ or more will most likely start around M-46.

A decent amount of rain is expected between Monday and Tuesday. (WNEM)

