Rain moves through this evening, scattered showers continue on Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a dreary start to the workweek and it hasn’t gotten much better this evening.

Showers continue to pass through Mid-Michigan and while there have been occasional breaks, we’re not expecting these to end in the near term this evening. That being said, we do expect improvement to eventually arrive tomorrow and a few nice days await later this week.

This Evening & Overnight

If you have any evening plans outdoors tonight, there’s not much good news to provide unless your event can handle rain. Thankfully, severe weather is not expected this evening, but rain will definitely be a nuisance. Rainfall totals from this evening through early Tuesday morning should generally be 0.50″ or less. Some spotty rumbles of thunder are also possible, but most of us won’t hear it.

Showers will be widespread initially this evening, before the coverage starts dropping off overnight. Showers will remain possible, but on more of a here and there basis.

Lows will settle in the 50s tonight. (WNEM)

Temperature wise we’re in the 60s already this evening, which would normally lead us to think we’re in for a chilly night. But clouds and showers should provide a fairly stable temperature progression tonight with lows remaining in the 50s by tomorrow morning.

Tuesday

Scattered rain showers are expected on Tuesday afternoon, but will taper off quickly. (WNEM)

Showers on Tuesday are expected to become more scattered as the day goes along, and should even be more scattered than this evening by most morning commutes on Tuesday. While showers will still be possible in the afternoon, they will keep tapering off into the evening.

Highs are expected to be in the 60s again Tuesday. (WNEM)

Highs will be stuck in the 60s again on Tuesday with lingering clouds, and a northwesterly wind moving in behind a passing cold front Monday night. Winds will be around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to 20 miles per hour.

Dry weather takes over into Tuesday night and skies should start breaking up a bit. However, a completely clear sky is not expected and some areas may remain mostly cloudy into portions of Wednesday morning. Lows on Tuesday night will be in the 40s.

