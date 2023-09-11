Sheriff’s office: 2 children taken to hospital following bus crash

By Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBEE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Two children were transported to the hospital after a school bus was involved in a crash in Albee Township.

On Monday, Sept. 11 about 4 p.m., a bus from Chesaning Union Schools was headed northbound on East Road in the 10600 block of Albee Township, said Undersheriff Miguel Gomez with the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Gomez said a Mitsubishi Outlander was in the northbound lane on East Road waiting for traffic to clear before it turned into a Dollar General parking lot, but the bus, driven by a 45-year-old employee of Chesaning Union Schools, did not stop in time and struck the Mitsubishi from behind.

Gomez said there were 29 children on board, and two were taken to Covenant Hospital, adding there did not appear to be any life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 30-year-old Burt woman, complained of some back pain, Gomez said.

