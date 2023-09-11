Wrestling legend Ric Flair launches new energy drink

Ric Flair's Wooooo! Energy is available in dragon fruit, lemon and strawberry banana flavors.
Ric Flair's Wooooo! Energy is available in dragon fruit, lemon and strawberry banana flavors.(Hand-out | Carma HoldCo)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Wrestling legend and two-time Hall of Famer Ric Flair is bringing the energy in drink form.

Wooooo! Energy is a mushroom-infused energy drink with ingredients that claim to support immune and cognitive function while providing clean energy without jitters or sugar crashes.

According to a press release about the product, the energy drink is available in dragon fruit, lemon and strawberry banana flavors.

“‘Wooooo!’ is more than Ric Flair’s iconic catchphrase—it’s synonymous with celebration. It symbolizes energy, excitement, and achievement. It transcended wrestling and is now a part of pop culture,” said Chad Bronstein, president and chairman of Carma HoldCo.

A six-pack of the energy drink is available for $30 for those 18 and older.

Ric Flair fans in parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania will have an opportunity this week to meet the pro wrestler at Giant Eagle for a celebratory toast of Woooo Energy!

Register online at Eventbrite, visit the specified Giant Eagle location, and purchase a 6-pack of “Wooooo! Energy” to save your spot in line.

The supermarket will give away 30 autographed 6-packs at random.

Monday in Columbus:

  • Pickerington Giant Eagle at 12 p.m. | 873 Refugee Road, Pickerington, OH 43147
  • Gahanna Giant Eagle at 3 p.m. | 1250 North Hamilton Road, Columbus, OH 43230
  • Westerville Market District at 6 p.m. | 650 North State Street, Westerville, OH 43082

Tuesday in Cleveland:

  • Water Tower Giant Eagle at 12 p.m. | 27264 Lorain Road, North Olmsted, OH 44070
  • Painesville Giant Eagle at 3 p.m. | 1201 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, OH 44077
  • Stow Hudson Giant Eagle at 6 p.m. | 1700 Norton Road, Stow, OH 44224

Wednesday in Pittsburgh

  • Shaler Giant Eagle at 11 a.m. | 1671 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116
  • Monroeville Giant Eagle at 2 p.m. | 4010 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146
  • Century Plaza Giant Eagle at 5 p.m. | 9901 Mountain View Drive, West Mifflin, PA 15122

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA...
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker being investigated for alleged sexual harassment
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Michigan State suspends coach Mel Tucker after allegations he sexually harassed a rape survivor
TV5′s week 4 Game of the Week winner announced
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast
Pleasant Sunday, rain chances arrive Monday
Johnson’s Pumpkin Farm opens for the season

Latest News

The American Red Cross declared a national blood shortage. (Credit: American Red Cross, United...
American Red Cross says national blood supply is "critically low"
FILE - In this image from U.S. Capitol Police video, released and annotated by the Justice...
Active-duty Marine gets probation and community service for storming Capitol with 2 unit members
FILE - Syringes with vaccines are prepared at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California...
US approves updated COVID vaccines to rev up protection this fall
A dash camera recorded the moment an office chair base flew into a Utah family's windshield....
Flying chair base smashes into car’s windshield on interstate
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia, setting the stage for a meeting with Putin