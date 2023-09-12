Boy, 12, drowns after police say he jumped fence to get in waterpark

A boy was found dead in a pool at Pirate's Cove waterpark in Council Bluffs on Monday.
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT/Gray News) - Authorities say a 12-year-old boy accidentally drowned in a pool after he reportedly jumped a fence to get in an Iowa waterpark.

Police say they responded to the Pirate Cove Water Park in Council Bluffs for a report of a down party just after 7 a.m. Monday. Responding personnel found a dead body in the pool, according to WOWT.

An investigation revealed a Pirate Cove employee arrived for work early Monday morning and found the 12-year-old victim in the deep end of the pool. The pool was closed for the season and was not open to the public over the previous weekend.

Investigators believe the boy jumped the fence to get into the waterpark, then entered the pool’s deep end and drowned. His death has been ruled an accident.

The boy’s identity will not be released at the family’s request. Authorities did confirm he recently started school at Woodrow Wilson Junior High.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police seeking suspect in hit-and-run at boat launch
Police seeking suspect in hit-and-run at boat launch
Bus crash in Albee Township
Sheriff’s office: 2 children taken to hospital following bus crash
Jeramie Edenburn
New charges filed against Flushing Twp. man for wife’s murder
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Brenda Tracy, Mel Tucker, react to reports accusing Tucker of sexual misconduct

Latest News

Vehicles are submerged in flood water on Route 2 in Leominster, Massachusetts, on Monday.
Heavy rain brings flash flooding in parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island
In this photo provided by the Libyan government, a car sits partly suspended in trees after...
Libyan city buries 700 people killed in devastating floods as 10,000 are reported missing
Grand Blanc School Board member is one of 16 charged in a fake elector plot.
Signature collection to recall Grand Blanc school board member ramps up
A good Samaritan pulls a man from a burning SUV after it crashed into a consignment shop.
Man pulls driver out of burning SUV
The panel develops recommendations for U.S. immunizations.
CDC advisory panel meets today over new COVID vaccines